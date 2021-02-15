Meghan and Prince Harry to give tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey on parenthood, marriage and life under public pressure The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her second child

The Duchess of Sussex has agreed to be interviewed by US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will both appear in the primetime special, which will air on Sunday 7 March on the CBS Television Network.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan expecting second child

CBS revealed in a statement on Monday: "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

The Sussexes are expecting their second child

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news they're expecting their second child this year with a stunning photo shared on Valentine's Day.

A spokesman for the couple said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Oprah at the royal wedding in 2018

The interview with Oprah comes exactly a year after the Sussexes carried out their final engagement with the royal family, attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020.

It also marks the day before International Women's Day on 8 March.

It will be Meghan's first sit-down interview since her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

Oprah was among the guests to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor in May 2018.

