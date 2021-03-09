We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah finally aired in the UK on Monday evening, and we're still not over her on-screen outfit - which was no doubt chosen to portray a specific message.

Meghan chose a monochrome ensemble for the chat, teaming her £3,300 Armani dress with some seriously smokey eye makeup and a chic low-slung up-do.

It would seem that she chose the elegant silk dress to send a message of new beginnings, since the lotus flower design on the dress is said to reflect rebirth and revival.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry reveal they are expecting a girl

The Telegraph reports that Meghan appreciated the resilient symbolism of the lotus seed, which can withstand thousands of years without water, able to germinate over two centuries later.

Armani describes the frock: "This triple silk georgette dress is sensuous with a subtle, refined twist. Its value and prestige are increased by the large quantity of fabric used. The style features a deep front neckline, frontal foliage embroidery and matching belt."

Meghan wore an Armani dress with a symbolic lotus flower design

The Duchess also wore Princess Diana's diamond bracelet to accessorise her outfit, along with her stunning Pippa Small necklace, Birks earrings and Cartier 'Love' bangle.

The diamond tennis bracelet has been in Meghan's possession for a number of years, and she was first spotted wearing it in 2018 during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji. It's thought that she chose to wear it during the interview to keep Diana's memory close.

Long triple silk georgette dress, £3,300, Giorgio Armani

Two diamonds from the bracelet feature on the Duchess' stunning engagement ring, too.

"The little diamonds on the side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us in this crazy journey together," Prince Harry said back in 2017, during the couple's engagement interview.

