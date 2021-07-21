Love Meghan Markle's pretty bow tie shoes? New Look has an incredible £25.99 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex loves her Aquazzura shoes - she has a number of styles, and even wore them to announce her engagement and on her royal wedding day!

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been spotted in Aquazzura, too, and Eugenie even owns the very same strappy pair as Meghan.

RELATED: River Island is selling a little black dress that's JUST like Meghan Markle's

One of our favourite pairs is the Aquazzura 'Deneuve' bow tie pump - you know, the chic black shoes with a cute bow on the back.

Duchess Meghan has worn the bow tie Aquazzura shoes countless times, with everything from formal dresses to jeans

Meghan has worn them countless times at events ranging from friends' weddings to royal engagements, whether accessorising designer dresses or jeans.

THE ORIGINAL: Aquazzura Bow Tie pump, £475, Farfetch

And we're thrilled that we've found an amazing lookalike for the £475 designer shoes at New Look - and they're just £25.99.

THE LOOKALIKE: Black Suedette Bow Stiletto Court Shoes, £25.99, New Look

RELATED: We love this Marks & Spencer lookalike of Meghan Markle's striped shirtdress

Meghan's favourite Aquazzura shoes - and their lookalikes

Meghan's strappy Aquazzura 'Very Matilde' heels with a criss-cross front are also among her favourites - she wore them long before she met Prince Harry and sparked a mass sell-out with her favourite neutral pair, which she wore for her and Prince Harry's engagement announcement.

Meghan's Aquazzura heels are among her favourites - these are the 'Very Matilde' heels, worn for her and Prince Harry's engagement announcment

The shoes in question are hard to come by these days, since the designer has seemingly discontinued the style - despite the fact they are a royal favourite.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Everlane jumpsuit is now 50% off

So we were mighty impressed when we spotted a similar pair on Amazon. With the same cross-strap details, pointed toe and stiletto heel, they look just like Meghan's - and come in five colours: white, green, blue, grey and pink.

Cross strap court shoes, £36.99, Amazon

And at ASOS there's a gorgeous ankle-wrap pair that look almost exactly the same as Meghan's black Aquazzura 'Milano' heels.

ASOS DESIGN Pally tie leg high heeled shoes in black, £28, ASOS

The ASOS Design heels look just like the strappy Aquazzura shoes that Meghan loves.

ASOS DESIGN Pally tie leg high heeled shoes in camel, £28, ASOS

"Meghan has been an Aquazzura girl for a number of years," the shoe brand's designer, Edgardo Osorio, previously told HELLO! Canada – describing the moment she stepped out in the Mathilde pumps to announce her engagement.

"She literally wore something that was one of her favourite shoes," he said. "I couldn't ask [for a] better ambassador for the brand. She's a beautiful girl, a wonderful human being."

He added: "She's a very sophisticated girl. [She likes] clean silhouettes, but then she always has a very sexy strappy shoe."

Since then, the Duchess has been spotted in the bow-detail 'Deneuve' pumps, the ankle-strap 'Milano' heels and the glitzy 'Portrait of a Lady' slingbacks, amongst others - which have gorgeous jewel embellished details.

For her royal wedding day, she wore a beautiful bespoke pair by the Colombian designer, which appeared to be made of a beautiful translucent mesh fabric. We would love to peek in Meghan's shoe closet!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.