Princess Eugenie looks carefree in candid beach photo

Princess Eugenie marked International Women's Day with her best friend Julia de Boinville on Monday, sharing some beautiful images of the pair on Instagram via their organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective.

The first candid shot shows the pair on the beach, with Eugenie looking carefree as she pulled a face towards her pal. Others show the two together at various events as part of their anti-slavery work.

In the snaps, Eugenie looks beautiful in both her off-duty outfits and smart looks for important events - including a floral midi dress and her chic power blazer.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Princess Eugenie talks International Women's Day with Julia de Boinville

The post was captioned: "Today on #InternationalWomensDay we want to celebrate the journey of our co-founders, HRH @princesseugenie and Julia de Boinville, who first met as two girls in school and are now fighting modern slavery together.

"Since founding The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017, they have visited numerous safe houses, developed a Tech Tackles Trafficking event series, visited brothels with the Metropolitan Police, visited India with The Freedom Fund, held a roundtable discussion with the US Ambassador-at-large for Trafficking in Persons, and so much more," it continued. "Their tireless work to fight for the 40.3 million people who are victims of modern slavery inspires us everyday."



Eugenie and Julia appeared in some sweet snaps

The sweet post even prompted Cressida Bonas to comment, writing: "Love these," alongside a heart emoji. Plenty of other fans sent their best wishes on the snap, with one adding: "Beautiful women inside and out!"

Eugenie and Julia also released a video on Monday, sending a message to mark International Women's Day. The clip, which may have been recorded before the Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son August, saw her wearing her tartan pinafore dress, which she also chose to wear when leaving the hospital with her newborn baby in February.

Eugenie and husband Jack welcomed their baby in February

She said: "Hello everyone, it's International Women's Day today, and Jules and I just wanted to celebrate all women and girls across the world on this very important day. We believe that women and girls hold up half the sky to the world. So here we are championing you all and happy International Women's Day."

Julia added: "It is statically proven that as a women you are more likely to be a victim of modern slavery. We want to today remember all the women and girls that have survived, and all the women and girls that we work with and to all of those who are fighting for this incredibly important cause.

"Take a moment in your day to celebrate an important women in your life - today mine will be my co-founder Eugenie and all the amazing work we get to do together. Celebrating you!"