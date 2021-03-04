Princess Eugenie wows with sparkly headband during sweet new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie spoke in a surprise new interview that was released on Wednesday, looking radiant as she opened up about her future hopes for baby son August.

The royal spoke of her work with The Anti Slavery Collective during the clip - which was recorded before she gave birth on 9 February - looking beautiful wearing a sparkly headband.

Eugenie is certainly a fan of statement headpieces, as is her mum Sarah, Duchess of York and sister Princess Beatrice - and her latest piece features gorgeous pearl, jewel and beaded details.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Eugenie rocks sparkly headband for inspiring interview

The Princess also wore it for a virtual appearance with Project Everyone co-founder, Gail Gallie, and her Anti-Slavery Collective partner Julia de Boinville in January.

Speaking to Tania Bryer on CNBC's Finding Solutions in the new interview, Eugenie spoke of her hopes for her then-unborn son.

"I think my child hopefully will be one of those people who will continue to see the world as a place that can be changed," she said. "I would love people to continue to have hope that we can make a difference.

"I hope that the world will be a place where my child can have hope and continue to know that they can make a big difference."



Eugenie also wore a statement headband to introduce her son to the world

Eugenie also spoke to the channel about the anti-slavery initiative she co-founded with best friend Julia in 2017.

When asked what she thought the biggest challenges in tackling modern slavery were today, the Princess said: "The fact that it's very much a hidden crime, it's something that people might not be necessarily aware of, it’s maybe in your nail bar, or at your car wash, or your clothes you're wearing.

"You know modern slavery is such a big term, but I think it can be cut down into different sort of headings, like domestic servitude, or sex trafficking, or different terms like that."

