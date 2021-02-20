Princess Eugenie breaks royal tradition with baby accessory This is so sweet!

Princess Eugenie has shared an adorable photograph of her newborn baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and his outfit is so sweet!

Princess Eugenie introduced baby August on Instagram

The royal tot looked adorable in a blue knitted blanket and a matching hat. Over the years, royal babies have typically been introduced wearing a white blanket from Nottingham based brand, G.H.Hurt & Son, but it seems that Princess Eugenie is breaking tradition with baby August's accessory.

VIDEO: Princess Eugenie reveals royal baby's name

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on February 9, with Buckingham Palace releasing a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

It continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in 2018

The couple's royal baby is the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, following the arrival of their eighth - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor - in May 2019.

Eugenie and Jack, who married in a glittering ceremony which was held at St George's Chapel on 12 October 2018, announced their pregnancy joy in a sweet Instagram post last September.

Eugenie announced her pregnancy by sharing these adorable slippers

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, and then a tiny pair of teddy bear slippers, Eugenie wrote: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

The Queen will also welcome her tenth great-grandchild when her granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to her third child in the coming months. Zara and husband Mike are already parents to Mia, who turned seven on 17 January, and two-year-old Lena.

