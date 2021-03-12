Queen Letizia teams elegant coat with chic thigh-high boots during new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain looked incredibly chic as she stepped out with husband King Felipe at a remembrance event on Thursday.

Wearing respectful black, the royal teamed her Carolina Herrera buttoned coat with one of her favourite pairs of thigh-high boots, which were hidden beneath the hem of her outfit.

Like other royal ladies, Letizia loves thigh-high boots for giving a layered look beneath coats and dresses.

Letizia looked elegant in black

The royal couple wore face masks as they paid their respects at the royal palace in Madrid, on the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.

Letizia's boots of choice are the Steve Madden 'Dominique' boots, which cost £110.

Steve Madden boots, £110, ASOS

Other royals, such as Princess Beatrice, are also fond of thigh-high styles such as the cult Stuart Weitzman boots, which she has been pictured wearing with mini skirts and dresses.

The Spanish Queen has been busy with royal engagements, as usual, and also wowed in another head-to-toe black outfit at a memorial music concert in Madrid earlier this week.

At the memorial music concert on Wednesday

Wearing a statement puff sleeve top and tailored trousers by Pertegaz, it was her perspex Manolo Blahnik heels that added a modern touch to the look, complete with stunning beaded waterfall earrings by Tous Jewelry.

It was recently revealed that Queen Letizia and King Felipe's eldest daughter Princess Leonor will attend school in Wales in August 2021.

Princess Leonor will attend school in Wales, it has been revealed

The 15-year-old passed the entry tests and will study the International Baccalaureate program for two years at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

It comes after fellow heir to the throne Princess Elisabeth of Belgium graduated from the college in May 2020.

