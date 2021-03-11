Countess Sophie wows royal fans in casual jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has given royal fans a new glimpse of her casual wardrobe – and it's every bit as chic as you'd expect.

On Tuesday, Sophie was pictured volunteering with Nourish Our Nurses, which works to deliver nourishing, healthy food to Surrey's NHS staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

As she packed boxes filled with fresh fruit and vegetables, the Countess opted for a relaxed outfit that consisted of a pair of blue jeans, a chunky knit jumper and a grey-green jacket.

She added comfortable footwear and finished off her look with a white floral face mask, wearing her blonde hair loose around her shoulders.

Nourish Our Nurses shared several photos of the royal on Twitter alongside the caption: "It was a pleasure to welcome back HRH The Countess of Wessex on Tuesday to help volunteer with Nourish Our Nurses. The Countess once again helped our cause, lifting and packing with our other volunteers."

It was a pleasure to welcome back HRH The Countess of Wessex on Tuesday to help volunteer with Nourish Our Nurses. The Countess once again helped our cause, lifting and packing with our other volunteers. @LizzieITV @byQueenVic @podsave pic.twitter.com/eQvjgjkHBG — Nourish Our Nurses (@NourishOurNurse) March 11, 2021

Those swooning over Sophie's padded jacket can get their hands on a very similar one from La Redoute. The lightweight design features the same crew neck and short length for just £35 – what a bargain!

Her latest look was a marked change from her outfit choices in February. The Countess, who has been married to Prince Edward for 21 years, looked stunning as she took part in a special virtual engagement with the British Fashion Council.

The stylish royal, dressed in a Victoria Beckham design, stole the show as she appeared from Bagshot Park to talk all things fashion. Her black jersey dress featured a high neck, long sleeves and an abstract white design – and it's currently in the sale.

Sophie modelled a Victoria Beckham dress as she spoke to the British Fashion Council

During her chat with the British Fashion Council, Sophie was asked about her personal style icons.

Asked whose style she most admired, the 56-year-old replied: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."

