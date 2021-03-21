Countess Sophie rocks flattering belted coat for elegant new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex kept it classic with her latest outfit as she joined her husband Prince Edward for a visit to Surrey.

In a series of photos shared by the royal family's official Instagram account, the couple posed with NHS staff and spoke to members of the Seacole Centre.

Keeping the cold weather at bay, Sophie looked beautiful in a grey herringbone coat layered over the top of a cream jumper and black trousers. Meanwhile, Edward opted for brown trousers, a blue and white shirt and a green jacket.

The caption read: "The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited the NHS Seacole Centre in Surrey yesterday to hear the journey of the facility which was set up in just 35 days last year. The temporary community hospital at Headley Court was opened in June in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Earl and Countess spoke to staff and volunteers about their experiences and thanked them for their hard work on the frontline and their service to the county during the pandemic."

Sophie looked beautiful as she visited the NHS Seacole Centre in Surrey

The Countess finished off her look with a matching clutch bag and a pink and white floral face mask, while she tied her blonde hair away from her face.

In love with Sophie's wool coat? The double-breasted design is from Sportmax and features a flattering belted waist, but it has unfortunately already sold out.

It appears to have been a previous season purchase since the 56-year-old was spotted wearing it in December as she joined the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.

Countess Sophie wore the pretty coat at Windsor Castle in 2020

At the time, she paired it with black knee-high boots, leather gloves and a maroon scarf.

Sophie is not the only royal who loves Sportmax coats; Kate Middleton has also stepped out in their designs in the past. We're still in love with the elegant belted jacket she wore on Christmas Day in 2015, which came in a festive deep green colour.

