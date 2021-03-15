Queen Letizia wows in luxe silk shirt and pencil skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's official, Queen Letizia never has a bad fashion day! Looking elegant as always, the Spanish royal stepped out in a summery blue and cream outfit as she joined her husband King Felipe VI for a visit to El Pardo Royal Palace on Monday.

The royal couple attended the delivery of Accreditation of the 9th edition of the Honorary Ambassadors of the Spain Brand.

Dressing for the occasion, Letizia recycled a stunning two-piece from Spanish designer Juan Duyos, which she previously wore back in 2019. It is made up of a blue pencil skirt embroidered with a cream pattern and a silk blouse with matching blue and cream collar and cuffs.

Unfortunately, since it was a custom design, we can't get our hands on Letizia's exact outfit. But a silk shirt is a wardrobe staple that is loved by many royals, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Shop this versatile cream version from Jigsaw, which is currently 20 per cent off in the sale.

The former journalist's latest look was almost identical to the one she wore two years ago, with Letizia even opting for the same knotted cream clutch from Magrit and coordinating pumps.

Queen Letizia recycled a beautiful cream and blue outfit from Spanish designer Juan Duyos

The only marked differences were her white face mask, which she wore to keep safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact her dark hair was fashioned into a glossy straight style.

Letizia's summery outfit was very different to the black ensembles she was pictured wearing last week. For European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism on Thursday, the royal wore a Carolina Herrera buttoned coat and one of her favourite pairs of thigh-high boots from Steve Madden – both in respectful black.

Silk shirt, was £125 now £100, Jigsaw

The 48-year-old – who shares daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia with husband Felipe – also wowed in another head-to-toe black outfit at a memorial music concert earlier in the week.

Wearing a statement puff sleeve top and tailored trousers by Pertegaz, it was her perspex Manolo Blahnik heels that added a modern touch to the look, complete with stunning beaded waterfall earrings by Tous Jewelry.

