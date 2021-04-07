Kate Middleton's dreamy floral dress is so popular there's a wait list - act fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge may have taken lots of her royal appearances over zoom in 2020, but that doesn't mean she wore her tracksuit like the rest of us.

Absolutely not! The mother-of-three still looked stunning and stylish in whatever she rocked online, and one of our favourite looks she showcased was back in May, when she starred in a video for Heads Together’s Mental Health Minute in support of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The striking dress Kate donned is a true statement piece and comes from Beulah London, a brand loved by the royal family.

Kate looked incredible in her Beulah London dress in 2020

Known as the 'Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress' it's made from silk crepe de chine and trimmed with a contrasting white cotton broderie lace collar and even has cuffed balloon sleeves. So fancy!

Calla Rose Red Shirt Dress, £550, Beulah London

It comes in at £550, but like many of Kate's pieces, she always gets her money's worth.

Belted floral-print midi shirt dress, £287, Equipment at The Outnet

The royal wore it again just four months later on a visit to the London Bridge Job Centre.

Daisy Button Through Midi Dress, £18.75, Boohoo

We could see her accessories this time - she teamed it with Missoma earrings and Ralph Lauren tanned heels. Bravo KM!

Predictably, the dress flew off the shelves and sold out online immediately.

However, you will be pleased to know that you can now pre-order the rosy number. But there's a bit of a catch - there's only a limited amount available. Grab your purses ladies and log on to your laptop pronto.

If the price tag is a little out of your budget, we've found two fab alternatives that also feature a similar shirt-style vibe and a bold, flirty print. Just add pretty jewels like Kate and some nude heels and you've got the look down. One of the things the mother-of-three does extremely well is a statement dress, and she's proved it yet again.

