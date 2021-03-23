We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to their wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, on Tuesday, almost exactly ten years after they said 'I do.'

It is fitting, then, that Kate opted for a beautiful white coat dress from Catherine Walker – perhaps a nod to her lace wedding dress made in collaboration with Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.

The royal couple were not there to mark their relationship milestone, but instead visited the vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to those who have helped the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The Duchess' jacket of choice was known as the 'Valeria' and featured a scoop neck, midi length and scallop design. The website explains: "A delicate ivory floral lace has been hand-applied to the front of this soft wool coat."

To complete her tonal look, which has been one of her go-to's recently, Kate added camel heels, a matching clutch and her pearl drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked smart in a suit, crisp white shirt and patterned tie.

Pictures show Kate and William chatting to the Dean of Westminster The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle and Paul Baumann, Receiver General and Chapter Clerk.

During their visit, which fell on the National Day of Reflection, Prince William and Kate also took part in a private moment of reflection to mark all those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic over the past 12 months, where the Duke lit a candle and the Duchess left daffodils.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a white coat dress

Muted tones may be Kate's favourite spring fashion trend, since she also opted for camel hues last week. For another official engagement with Prince William on Thursday, the royal wore one of her favourite Massimo Dutti coats - and it's since been revealed that she teamed it with a brand new jumper from another of her go-to brands, Reiss.

Get the look:

REDValentino scalloped dress, £525, MyTheresa

Even better, it's still available to shop - but not for long! The 'Sophie' knitted top costs £95 and is still in stock in most sizes, but we reckon the 'Kate effect' will soon be in full swing.

She teamed it with what looks like her leopard print Zara skirt underneath, too, and accessorised with one of her Amaia Kids face masks, adding her suede Metier 'Roma' handbag to the look.

