The Duchess of Cambridge released a new portrait of herself as she shared a look at her Hold Still book, which is out in May.

Taken by Matt Porteous in the stunning grounds of Anmer Hall, the country residence she shares with Prince William and their three children, Kate looked radiant in a deep red jumper layered over the top of a white Sezane blouse.

Not just any blouse, the Duchess' top of choice was one of William's late mother Princess Diana's favourite styles – with a pie crust neckline.

WATCH: Kate thanks shares images from touching Hold Still project

Kate accessorised with small gold hoop earrings from Daniella Draper and her sparkling engagement ring, which was visible as she held up her camera. She wore her long hair in flowing curls and opted for a subtle brown smokey eye.

Royal fans are often keen to get their hands on Kate's outfits – hence the iconic 'Kate effect' causing her items of clothing to sell out. Luckily, there are several beautiful alternatives to her latest look.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in her bright red jumper and pie crust blouse. Photo: Matt Porteous

We're loving the ruffled neck blouse from La Redoute, which is currently in the sale for £33. It can be paired with a soft cashmere jumper from Boden for a layered look to keep warm during the Spring weather, but while it comes in a gorgeous selection of colours, Kate's bold red isn't one of them.

Interestingly, the colour of her jumper may actually be a deliberate choice; it combines green, red and blue which are complimentary colours in the colour wheel, perhaps to make the picture stand out.

Princess Diana wore similar ruffle blouses, including this occasion in 1983

The pretty frill collar was a look that the Princess of Wales often sported – case in point the Caroline Charles outfit she was pictured wearing in 1983 and the Jasper Conran suit she opted for in 1981.

In a foreword for the book, which creates a "lasting record" of the nation's experience of lockdown, Kate wrote: "When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers.

White ruffle blouse, was £42 now £33.60, La Redoute

Ruffle collar shirt, £95, & Other Stories

Frilled shirt, £59, Hush

"But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.

"Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic."

