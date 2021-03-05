Kate Middleton rewears bargain £5 earrings for stunning new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made another stunning virtual appearance alongside husband Prince William on Friday, taking part in a virtual call with a family who was helped by the Shout 85258 text service. Kate looked elegant in her understated look, recycling some of her favourite fashion finds for the call, which aimed to raise awareness for young people's mental health.

RELATED: Kate Middleton says awareness around mental health should be 'part of school life'

The mother-of-three's choice of earrings will no doubt be a hit with fans since Kate repurposed her famous £5 Accessorize hoops, which sparked a mass sell-out last year.

The eye-catching gold earrings were teamed with her trusty Equipment polka dot shirt. Kate kept the rest of her look simple, sweeping her hair back from her face in a half-up, half-down style and opting for a subtle smoky eye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton stuns on video call with Prince William

The royal beauty has worn her 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' a number of times, debuting the jewellery during her royal tour of Ireland with the Duke of Cambridge last March. She owns several pieces from high street favourite Accessorize, and clearly loves their affordable range.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton's £30 secret is a life-saver for frizzy hair

Kate's popular earrings are unfortunately out of stock on Accessorize, but we've tracked them down on eBay for royal fashion fans keen to recreate the duchess' look.

Kate and Prince William took part in a call about Shout 85258 text service

The royal's Equipment shirt is still available to shop, however. Kate first wore the gorgeous blouse to visit Evelina London’s Sunshine House in Peckham, south London in 2019.

Shout 85258 is the UK's first 24/7 text messaging support service, offering a free and confidential platform for conversations around mental health to ensure no-one has to face their problems alone

Accessorize Twisted Hoop Earrings, £25, eBay

Slim Signature Silk Shirt, £275, Equipment

The service was researched and developed with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign and was set up with a £2m grant from The Royal Foundation.

Anyone can text SHOUT to 85258 for free, confidential, 24/7 mental health support. For more information visit: giveusashout.org/.

DISCOVER: 5 royal-inspired push presents for new mums, from Kate Middleton’s eternity ring to her pearl earrings

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.