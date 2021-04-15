Kate Middleton's skinny jeans are her off-duty staple, even with the Queen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We got another glimpse of the Duchess of Cambridge's off-duty style on Wednesday, after Prince William and Kate shared a gorgeous snap with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral, taken in 2015.

The beautiful photo shows the couple with their children Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte, as the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh stand proudly between them.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's family photo with Queen and Prince Philip makes history – here's why

Kate teamed her green fine-knit jumper with skinny jeans and Penelope Chilvers boots

Kate, who was sporting her face-framing haircut and a chic green fine-knit jumper, looked stunning in her skinny jeans and Penelope Chilvers boots in the photograph, and appeared to be wearing a patterned scarf, too.

The outfit is not unlike the looks the Duchess chooses for her more casual or outdoor engagements, proving her relaxed style is much the same when she is enjoying downtime with her family.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Refresh your wardrobe with these royal fashion hacks

SHOP: 17 best pie-crust-collar blouses & knits to add Princess Diana vibes to your wardrobe

Kate is known to wear denim from labels such as Zara to J Brand, though it's not known which exact pair she was wearing at the time. You can shop a similar look at a number of outlets, with a similar mid-wash style to the royal's.

Skinny jeans, £15, ASOS

Wednesday's new photo was captioned: "Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015."

MORE: Pippa Middleton borrows sister Kate's polka dot Whistles dress for stroll with baby Grace

Many fans commented on a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and the Queen in the image, which saw them looking at each other as everyone else smiled at the camera.

It quickly garnered thousands of appreciative comments, including one that read: "Love Princess Charlotte and Her Majesty smiling at each other!"

Other followers wrote: "Look at Charlotte and the Queen's connection… thanks for sharing," "Charlotte and Gran having a moment," and: "I love how the Queen is looking at Charlotte... and she's the image of her too."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.