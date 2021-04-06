We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all know that The Duchess of Cambridge is big news when it comes to fashion. When Prince William's wife steps out in something, we all remember it, even if it was a few years ago.

And being the classically stylish woman she is, things she wore in the past are always aligned with trends today.

Cast your mind back to 2012. The mother-of-three supported GB during the London 2012 Olympics and sporty Kate tried her hand at hockey. Sales of coral jeans spiked after this engagement and it's easy to see why, right? What a fabulous colour! Bright, bold and perfect for both the spring and summer months.

Kate's jeans caused a stir in 2011

Taking inspiration from the brunette beauty, we've decided we are ready for colourful jeans now the cold months have passed (hopefully). And where do we head first? Zara of course!

Get the look! Wide full leg jeans, £29.99, Zara

The Spanish high street mecca has the perfect pair of pink jeans we have a feeling Prince George's mum would love - they are a great refresh on her 2011 pair.

Perfect in pink - Kate rocked a blush Max & Co. coat in March

And what's more, they have been doing the rounds on TikTok and Instagram recently so you know they are going to sell out like hot cakes.

The £29.99 wide leg jeans admittedly aren't as skinny as Kate's, but they have the same high waist cut and the colour is in the fresh pink family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Kate Middleton's all-white look

There's still a few sizes left, so don't delay if you fancy these hanging up in your wardrobe.

The 39-year-old is quite the fan of the rosy hue and donned the pretty tone last month when she stepped out at an East London school with William. We were in love with her ensemble - a vivid coat by Max & Co which she teamed with a pretty scalloped knit from one of her favourite British high street brands, Boden.

