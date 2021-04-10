Marks & Spencer's new polka dot dress has Kate Middleton's name all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Come summer, the Duchess of Cambridge loves a pretty polka dot dress and we reckon the royal would adore Marks & Spencer's latest style. Priced at £45, this smart shirt silhouette features a statement oversized collar with a feminine ruffled edge as well as short puffy sleeves.

Polka Dot Collared Midi Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

An everyday staple perfect for making the transition from desk to date night, coordinate your new favourite frock with box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag at the weekends. Heading out for a special occasion? You can never go wrong with wedges, dangly earrings and a matching clutch.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's Best Wimbledon Fashion Moments

One of the Duchess' most iconic looks to date is the lovely Dolce & Gabbana polka dress which she wore to Wimbledon in 2017. A big hit with royal style watchers, Kate accessorised her monochrome midi with a white Victoria Beckham tote bag, Oscar de la Renta gold and pearl earrings and Bulgari cat-eye sunglasses. Polishing off her ensemble with heeled sandals by Office, the Duchess styled her hair in loose, glossy curls and opted for natural and dewy makeup.

Kate looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana dress at Wimbledon in 2017

Clearly a fan of the timeless print, Kate returned to Wimbledon the following year in yet another dotty dress. Donning a bespoke piece by one of her favourite fashion designers – Jenny Packham – the mum-of-three was pictured alongside the then-new royal the Duchess of Sussex at the 2018 championship. Keeping her accessories minimal, she added a Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag and Gianvito Rossi heels.

She also wore polka dots to the 2018 championship

Kate also loves to experiment with bright colours, and she's worn a number of colourful polka dot dresses on royal visits. One of our favourites is the navy number that she chose for an exhibition at Bletchley Park in 2019. Arriving at the historical site, the Duchess wowed in a silk crepe de chine midi by Alessandra Rich, complete with a spread collar, pleated skirt, and contrasting cuffs.

