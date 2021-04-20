We're sure Kate Middleton's new floral dress is from this sustainable fashion brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are always keeping an eye on the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite fashion brands as she has a few firm favourites. From Needle & Thread to Catherine Walker and Alexander McQueen, Kate stays loyal when it comes to her wardrobe.

One of the fashion companies she has frequently stepped out in on more than one occasion is Beulah London. The proudly sustainable fashion house has recently revealed a new floral drop and it has the royal's name written all over it.

The 'Liana Maxi Dress' in particular caught our eye - the silk blush floral print number features a voluminous tiered skirt, V-neckline, flounce sleeves and wrap-effect front with tie - a cut the 39-year-old is often seen sporting.

It's priced at £950, but Kate is known to re-wear her dresses constantly - keeping in with the rewearable movement and royal repeats, so the cost per wear will be worth it.

If Beulah is a little out of your price range, keep scrolling as Ted Baker has a similar frock for £89.

Liana Maxi Dress, £950, Beulah London

Back in May 2020, Kate starred in a video for Heads Together’s Mental Health Minute in support of Mental Health Awareness Week and wore Beulah's 'Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress' for the occasion.

Decadence puff sleeve midi dress, £89, Ted Baker

Predictably, the £550 design sold out straight away, and luckily the brand made the decision to re-issue the fancy number. What's more, there's currently a waiting list it's that popular.

Kate in her Beulah London dress in 2020

Beulah London was founded in 2010 by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan and has many celebrity fans - from Kate's sister Pippa to Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss.

