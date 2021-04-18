Kate Middleton sports the Queen's meaningful earrings at Prince Philip's funeral The Duchess of Cambridge borrowed the Queen's wedding present

The Duchess of Cambridge's outfit at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral was very carefully put together, particularly her meaningful jewellery choices.

As well as her Japanese Pearl Choker necklace, Kate was pictured wearing another accessory from the Queen's collection as she joined her husband Prince William at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

With her dark hair styled in an elegant updo, the Duchess gave fans a better look at the Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings, which were given to the Queen for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The ruler of Bahrain gifted then-Princess Elizabeth several large pearls – two of which were used on the bottom of these dangling earrings.

The jewellery features trios of round and baguette diamonds, and both Duchess Kate and the Countess of Wessex have borrowed them for outings in the past.

Kate was pictured wearing the diamond earrings on Remembrance Sunday in 2016 and while visiting Balmoral in August 2018. But the Duchess' decision to sport them on Saturday was particularly poignant, choosing to pay tribute to the Queen as she bid farewell to her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away on 9 April.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing the diamond earrings at Remembrance Sunday in 2016

Meanwhile, the Duchess also sported a four-strand pearl choker necklace with a central diamond clasp which was commissioned by the Queen herself, made from pearls given to her by the Japanese government.

Kate's late mother-in-law Diana famously wore the beautiful necklace at a state banquet for the Netherlands in 1982, while Kate previously borrowed the piece to celebrate the Queen's 70th wedding anniversary to Prince Philip.

Kate was pictured wearing a necklace and earrings from the Queen's collection

To finish off her sombre outfit, the royal stepped out in a black coat dress featuring a bow at the front, a matching veiled fascinator and a silky face mask.

Kate and William were among the 30 attendees at the moving service, which had a limited guest list due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Her Majesty The Queen and the four children she shared with her husband of 73 years – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – led the royal family in paying their respects.

