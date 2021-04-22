Kate Middleton's favourite trainers now come in leopard print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at off-duty dressing, and she's never without her favourite Superga trainers come summer. With the new season fast approaching, we've spotted Kate's go-to shoes in leopard print – and the Duchess would love them!

Priced at £60, this statement pair combines fashion and function in one. Take a walk on the wild side and team them with everything from high-waisted jeans to floaty dresses and more.

Superga Leopard Trainers, £60, Shoeaholics

Kate is a huge fan of the brand and her everyday wardrobe is stocked with Superga trainers in different colours. Eagle-eyed fans might remember her elegant appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2020, where she stepped out in the White 2750 Cotu Classics.

Looking as lovely as ever, the Duchess coordinated her box-fresh plimsolls with a white broderie shirt by M.i.h Jeans and camel toned cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti. Still available to shop in the sale, you can get your hands on them for a reduced price of £27.50 – bargain! Our advice is to act fast, with the 'Kate effect' in full swing, we can see these trainers flying off of the shelves in no time.

2750 Cotu Classics, was £55 NOW £27.50, Superga

In a sweet behind-the-scenes snap, Kate was also pictured wearing Superga's 'Sherwood Gum' trainers as she worked in her specially designed garden. In love with her khaki pair? They retail at £55 and come in thirteen other colours, so you're spoilt for choice.

Sherwood Gum Trainers, £55, Superga

Superga has a long-standing history with the royals, and by donning her favourite trainers, Kate is quite literally following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana was also a fan of Superga

Renowned for her effortlessly cool style, back in 1997 Diana sported the Navy Cotu Classics during her memorable visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission. Creating the ultimate laidback look, the mum-of-two combined her trainers with a black Armani blazer and blue mom jeans.

