Kate Middleton glows in Dolce & Gabbana military coat and seriously glossy hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first public appearance since Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

Prince WIlliam and Kate visited an air cadets squadron in East London in the afternoon to meet cadets taking part in activities. They heard about how the Cadets support young people to develop life skills, including through the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

READ: 9 times the royals made sustainable fashion choices

The mother-of-three looked poised and as stylish as ever, wearing a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana military style coat which was collarless and had statement gold buttons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate sits in a flight simulator during an Air Training Corps visit

Kate wore this coat back in 2017, on Remembrance Day.

READ: We're sure Kate Middleton's floral dress is from this sustainable fashion brand

Leaving bold accessories at home, Kate let her coat do all the talking. We also loved her shoes - past season black block heels by Tod's. Her hair and makeup were impeccable - her mane was styled in a bouncy blowdry which looked super glossy and her makeup appeared subtle, fresh and glowing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the visit

Kate is honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadets, taking over from the Duke of Edinburgh, who was Royal Patron for 63 years until 2015 so this must have been a bittersweet appearance for her.

Get Kate's Dolce and Gabbana look for less with this steal from La Redoute.

Wool Mix Pea Coat, £99, La Redoute

At the Duke's funeral, Kate's outfit was classic and carefully put together. Her black coat dress was understated and appropriate, but she made some personal and meaningful jewellery choices.

As well as her Japanese Pearl Choker necklace borrowed from the Queen that had been worn by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Kate was also pictured wearing another accessory from the Queen's collection as she joined her husband Prince William at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Due to her sweeping updo, the Duchess gave fans a better look at the Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings, which were given to the Queen for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

READ: 10 most expensive royal weddings: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Princess Eugenie, more

To finish off her sombre outfit - as well as the black coat dress which featured a bow at the front - she also added a matching veiled fascinator and a silky face mask.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.