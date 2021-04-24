Remember Kate Middleton's bardot summer dress? We've found a £12 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's summer wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and who could ever forget the beautiful bardot style which she wore in 2017. Attending a garden party held in honour of the Queen's birthday, Kate opted for a ravishing red dress by one of her favourite designers – Alexander McQueen – and now we've found the chicest £12 lookalike.

Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress, £12, Boohoo

Boohoo is selling a near-identical version in the sale, and it's perfect for summer. Falling to a maxi length, it certainly makes a statement thanks to its off-the-shoulder neckline, complete with bohemian tassel fringing. Effortlessly elegant, we can see this cherry red number styled with matching wedges and statement earrings for date nights, BBQ's and picnics in the park.

VIDEO: Royals wowing in red

A wardrobe staple, the Duchess wears her designer maxi most summers, recycling it year after year – who knows, maybe it'll make another appearance sometime soon!

When she first wore it in 2017, Kate accessorised her outfit with nude heels by Prada and drop earrings by Simone Rocha. Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose, beachy curls, she opted for natural and dewy makeup, dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, complete with a hint of rosy blusher and a nude lip gloss – so glam.

Kate first wore her Alexander McQueen dress in 2017

Since then, the mum-of-three has recycled the Alexander McQueen dress to celebrate her mum Carole Middleton's 64th birthday in 2019, which was thought to be held at her sister Pippa and brother-in-law James Matthews' Chelsea home. At the time, the royal added the same earrings but switched up her footwear by opting for matching red heels.

The 'Kate effect' often has fans eager to recreate her outfits, and we have no doubt they'll be clamouring to get their hands on her latest ensemble.

Stepping out earlier this week for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral, the Duchess visited an air cadets squadron in East London alongside Prince William. Wearing a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana military-style coat that was collarless and had statement gold buttons, we also loved her shoes which were past season black block heels by Tod's.

