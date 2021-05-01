Remember Meghan Markle's stunning Topshop blouse? We've found an £11 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex had fans rushing to Topshop in search of the white puff sleeve blouse which she wore on a discreet visit to the National Theatre. As the 'Meghan effect' resulted in a complete sell-out, the £26 style has since been wiped from stock, but we've found a near-identical version from Warehouse – and it's £11!

Meghan looked so glam in her Topshop blouse

Reduced from £35 in the sale, this stunning top is the perfect desk-to-daywear staple. Fitted with sheer organza puff sleeves and a high, rounded neckline, it's the epitome of elegance. Add a touch of luxury to your off-duty outfits by teaming it with indigo mom jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Getting glammed up? Take a leaf out of Meghan's book and tuck your new favourite top into a matching pencil skirt.

Ivory Organza Puff Sleeve Top, £11, Warehouse

While attending the National Theatre, Duchess Meghan created the chicest all-white look, polishing off her ensemble with a Roland Mouret skirt, pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her gorgeous mini Loewe handbag, £1,450.

Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose waves, she opted for a natural and dewy complexion, combining a brown smokey eyeshadow with a hint of rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Get inspired with the royals most stylish outfits for spring

The Duchess' wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and royal fans are often keen to shop her favourite pieces. More recently, Meghan was pictured with her son Archie in Los Angeles, looking effortlessly cool in one of her signature laidback outfits.

The royal, who is expecting a daughter with husband Prince Harry, gave a glimpse of her maternity wardrobe - dressing her bump in a fitted black tee, a Cuyana anorak, DL1961's Emma Skinny Maternity jeans in Strobes, and chic studded mules from Valentino.

She also appeared to be wearing her beautiful diamond pinky ring, which is a custom Lorraine Schwartz design created from a gift of diamonds that Meghan and Harry received from the Middle East.

