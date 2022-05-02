Meghan Markle rocks stylish summer shorts to cheer on Prince Harry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex put on a stylish display to cheer on her husband Prince Harry during a friendly game of polo on Saturday.

Meghan rocked a pair of black summer shorts for the outing at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, which she teamed with a relaxed white blazer and Chanel flats, and accessorised with a pair of oversized Valentino sunglasses. Her blazer looked almost identical to the Valentino one she wore with matching straight-leg trousers to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month.

In photos circulating on Instagram, Meghan was pictured looking happy and relaxed as she chatted to her husband and his close friend Nacho Figueras, who is a professional polo player and face of Ralph Lauren.

Nacho was delighted to reunite with Harry and shared a photo of their "special" time together on Instagram, which he captioned: "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub's Harry East Memorial Tournament.

"We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together."

Meghan's polo blazer looked identical to the Valentino one she wore in April

He added: "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Harry and Nacho have been friends for over 13 years and bonded over their shared love of sport and philanthropy.

"Of course, I think the fact that we both feel the same way about giving back obviously helps you to have a good relationship," he previously told Insider.

Nacho shared a sweet photo of his reunion with Harry

Meghan and Harry didn't have to venture far for their day out, which was in aid of the annual Harry East Memorial Tournament, as the club is not far from their home in Montecito, where they live with their two children, Archie, who turns three on Friday, and ten-month-old daughter Lilibet.

