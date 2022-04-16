Meghan Markle's statement bracelet is a spring must-have - see here

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex is known to wow in some incredible outfits – but she also has a spectacular jewellery collection to match. The 40-year-old stepped out for the Invictus Games on Friday, dazzling crowds with some exquisite jewels.

Meghan's latest jewellery piece to win fans over is a delicate hand chain from Catbird that is sure to be a spring/summer hit. The intricate piece features crisscross details in a subtle gold hue and boasts a fine chain that is truly the epitome of elegance.

The royal complemented the stunning hand piece with a gold pendant necklace, Cartier white gold and diamond earrings and gold rings, culminating in a glamorous jewellery concoction.

Meghan wore a white wool suit from Valentino that featured a double-breasted silhouette and straight trousers. She wore her raven tresses down in a perfect bouncy blowdry that cascaded down her designer-clad shoulders.

Meghan's hand piece is sure to be a spring hit

Love Meghan's statement hand piece? The 'Kitten Mitten,' bracelet from Catbird is still available to buy online. Crafted from solid 14-carat yellow gold and available in two sizes, this bracelet will make for the perfect eye-catching addition to any evening outfit.

The Duchess glittered in the delicate piece

If you adore Meghan's bracelet but aren't such a fan of the price, then why not opt for this dainty lookalike? Showcasing an 18-carat gold plated hand-crafted chain, this hand chain is so flattering and comfortable to wear. Layer with some of your favourite rings and bracelets for a truly glittering ensemble.

Kitten Mitten, £234, Catbird

Meghan joined Prince Harry in the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon at the Invictus Games, looking stunning in a sophisticated but laid-back sartorial concoction.

Gold/Silver Hand Chain, £18, Etsy

The Duchess sported a pair of figure-flattering blue boyfriend jeans with a cropped crewneck boucle jacket in black with gold button-down detailing and a white T-shirt, looking stylish as ever in the feminine ensemble.

