Meghan Markle is the epitome of elegance in chic off-the-shoulder bodysuit

The Duchess of Sussex looked effortlessly chic at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday, stepping out alongside Prince Harry in a classy cream bodysuit and high-waisted trousers.

Meghan's gorgeous Khaite bodysuit featured a figure-flattering off-the-shoulder design, complete with an enchanting wrap bodice and artful knotted detailing. The 40-year-old mother-of-two teamed her top with sleek fitted trousers and the most glamorous pair of Manolo Blahnik heels we've ever seen.

The former actress rocked 'Camparimesh Mary Jane Pumps' in black mesh, featuring an elasticated front strap with a decorative button, silk piping and black silk stiletto high heel.

Keeping her accessories simple, the Duchess opted for a stunning Cartier diamond necklace and delicate diamond bracelet. She wore her raven hair in an elegant updo, allowing her face-framing bangs to fall down, highlighting her beautiful features.

Meghan and Harry took to the stage at the Invictus Games opening ceremony

Royal fans rushed to compliment Meghan's stylish, yet sophisticated look, taking to social media to share their love for her effortless outfit. "The top would be a very beautiful design for a wedding dress," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Love this look on her but those shoes!! Incredible."

"She looks sooo beautiful & happy, those shoes are my favourite," added a third fan.

Khaite Cerise bodysuit, £620 / $780, Net-a-Porter

Manolo Blahnik heels, £595 / $795, Net-a-Porter

The radiant Duchess has served a series of stunning looks since arriving in The Hauge with her husband. The mother-of-two dazzled crowds in a radiant white suit from Valentino on Friday.

Meghan looked angelic in the white wool two-piece suit, featuring an oversized blazer with a double-breasted fit and straight-leg trousers.

It turns out that the pearlescent hue of the look is especially symbolic during this time of year as the colour is representative of Easter.

The Duchess looked beautiful in white

Following the opening ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan spent Easter Sunday morning at the athletics track, and were in the front row for the sitting volleyball as the first full day of competition began in The Hague.

The couple watched the action next to Jaco Van Gass – a Paralympian gold medallist and former Invictus competitor who suffered life-changing injuries with the British Army.

