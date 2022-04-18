Meghan Markle wore a white blazer, and now we want one - 5 gorgeous new-in styles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When we saw Meghan Markle step out in her gorgeous white blazer at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, we immediately wanted one!

The Duchess of Sussex’s double-breasted number is by Valentino – but if you want to follow her lead, you don’t necessarily have to go high-end designer. The High Street is full of gorgeous white blazers right now – it’s a trending look for 2022.

Meghan's white-hot look is perfect for spring

Whether you want something double-breasted like Meghan’s – or a cropped blazer – or even something with three-quarter length sleeves, there are styles out there to suit all tastes and body shapes.

We’ve picked out our top five, new-in picks for your perusal. But if you see something you like, don’t hang about – they’re flying off the virtual shelves.

Thanks for the style inspiration Meghan! We might just have to snap up a hand chain like her Catbird number to complete the look!

White blazers inspired by Meghan Markle available now

Mint velvet fitted double-breasted blazer, £149, John Lewis

Linen blend slimline cropped blazer, £45, Marks & Spencer

Pull&Bear tailored blazer in white, £29.99, ASOS

Single-breasted white blazer, £24.99, H&M

Bella textured wool blazer, £160, Boden

