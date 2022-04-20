Meghan Markle's skinny jeans and power jacket might be her most underrated look yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle's chic fashion choices made headlines over the weekend during the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, but there was one wardrobe staple that flew under the radar, yet totally tied one of her signature looks together.

On the second day of the games, the Duchess of Sussex chose to style her Brandon Maxwell jacket and Manolo Blahnik heels (which everyone worldwide rushed to snap up) with nothing more than standard blue skinny jeans. They were a perfect choice; the figure-flattering denim offset her smart stilettos and fashionable cream belted jacket with just the right amount of casual ease.

Meghan opting for skinny jeans was totally unexpected following the impactful power suits and elegant evening attire that she has worn recently. Her look was so reminiscent of her style back in the days when we first saw her dating Prince Harry.

Meghan created an effortless and understated look in blue jeans

The Duchess kept her look understated by accessorising with a pair of round-framed Valentino sunglasses, and a dainty pair of rings, identified as two of the 'Duet Pinky Rings' by jewellery designers Shiffon, who use ethically sourced stones to create their pieces.

The skinny jeans really grounded Meghan's ensemble for the special event and we have gathered the details of the entire look for fans to emulate.

Levi's 312 Shaping Slim Jeans, £80 / $69.50, Levi's

These shaping and slimming jeans by Levi's are built to contour curves and lengthen legs plus they feature an innovative tummy-slimming panel. The shade 'Lapis Smile' is a rich blue hue which is very similar to Meghan's jeans.

The belted jacket by Brandon Maxwell is from the upcoming Autumn Winter 2022 collection, while Meghan's high heeled suede pumps are the 'Suede BB Pointed Toe Pump in Cognac' by Manolo Blahnik, which are sadly out of stock.

The royal added discreet sparkly details

Eagle-eyed fans will notice the gold coin necklace that Meghan wore around her neck which appeared to feature the diamante formation of a significant star sign. She has often worn jewellery representing the star signs of her children - Taurus to represent Archie, whose birthday is May 6, and Gemini for little Lilibet who was born on June 4, 2021.

On Saturday afternoon, Meghan wore a slightly more relaxed pair of cropped light blue jeans from Moussy, this time with a pair of two-toned flat pumps by Chanel and a black cropped crew neck boucle jacket with gold buttons. Once again it was the understated skinny jeans that completed the look.

Levi's Wedgie Icon Jeans, £87 / $90, Revolve

Levi's cropped jeans in 'Tango Light' look wonderful paired with a smart blazer the way Meghan styled hers and the pale blue shade that she chose is ideal for the summer.

These 'Kara' flats in nude and black would be an ideal way to dress up any skinny jeans if Meghan's Manolo Blahniks are a little out of your comfort zone.

'Kara' leather ballerina flats, £159.00/ $285, L.K.Bennett

Alternatively, these ballerina pumps would be an ideal way to dress up any skinny jeans if Meghan's Manolo Blahniks and Chanel flats are a little out of your comfort zone.

Beige Ballerina Pumps, £28 / $52, River Island

Meghan isn't the only person to surprise fans with this resurgence of skinny jeans. Two weeks ago Tana Ramsay caused a stir when she arrived in Miami for the Peltz- Brooklyn wedding weekend wearing charcoal skinny jeans. And only last month the Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of black skinny jeans for an appearance in Abergavenny, Wales.

Best not throw away our skinny jeans just yet!

