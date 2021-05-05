We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice has quite the social life right now! Fresh from her night out at Loulou's club at the weekend, the redhead royal was spotted having lunch at swanky eatery Scott's in Mayfair on Tuesday afternoon.

In photographs that appeared on the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old wore a lush new outfit that we are seriously coveting - a black dress and tights, which she teamed with a black dress and tights, which she covered with a wonderful camel coat by Maje that comes with a detachable black belt, Maje boots and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

The Maje coat is sadly a past season buy - there's a few left on The Outnet, but we've added a few more into the mix you may like just in case, so keep scrolling.

One thing we love about Beatrice's style is the way she recycles her clothes, in keeping with the sustainable. It's something a lot of the royal ladies do, including the Duchess of Cambridge.

Beatrice's bag is the 'Capucines' by Louis Vuitton and she first carried it back in 2017 at a Louis Vuitton event in London.

Maje Belted wool-blend brushed-felt coat, £182, The Outnet

Camel Belted Coat, £26, New Look

Oversized Wool Blend Tailored Blazer, £135, & Other Stories

She was joined by younger sister Princess Eugenie and the pair looked so chic as they posed for a sea of photographers. Both carried the same bag - Eugenie has the dark blue version. We wonder if they play swapsies?

Beatrice and Eugenie with their Louis Vuitton bags in 2017

You sadly can't buy this bag anymore - it's another classic item from Beatrice's wardrobe, but Kurt Geiger does a fabulous piece of arm candy that really reminds us of the LV tote.

Mini Kensington Bag Handle, £189, Kurt Geiger

