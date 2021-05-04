We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie is loving baby bliss with her wonderful husband Jack Brooksbank right now and has shared a series of heartwarming snaps of her first child enjoying life.

To celebrate Jack's 35th birthday on Monday, the royal uploaded two snaps of the new dad - and in one of them, we spied the businessman carrying his son in an Artipoppe baby carrier. Swish!

READ: Princess Eugenie inspires celebrity mums and influencers with knitted fashion trend

The 'Zeitgeist Baby Yin Yang' is a fabulous monochrome design that features the famous yin and yang symbol on the front, with gold hardware. It's so stylish that it probably makes the family want to ditch the pram when going for walks!

Loading the player...

WATCH: All About Princess Eugenie

Priced at £677 - it's a lot pricier than her £80 BabyBjörn carrier she was pictured with back in April.

MORE: Princess Eugenie loves this royal-approved baby accessory - and it comes in funky leopard print!

Artipoppe is a brand that sells the chicest baby carriers money can buy. Seriously. Founded in the Netherlands in 2012 by designer Anna van den Bogert, prices start from £300 and go up to around £3,000 for a super luxe, limited edition version.

Jack and baby August - in the Artipoppe baby carrier

They provide a front carry and a back carry option and are fully ergonomic; plus are deemed ‘hip healthy’ by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute.

Zeitgeist Baby Yin Yang, £677, Artipoppe

The reason the designer label charges so much for their items is their slings are made from luxurious materials including pure cotton, cashmere and silk.

Get the look: Tula Explore baby carrier sleepy dust, £154.90, Jojo Maman Bebe

There are a huge plethora of patterns to choose from, too - clouds, swans, leopard print, houndstooth, as well as basic denim and velvet.

Baby Carrier Mini, £80, BabyBjörn

Celebrities and bloggers have put the brand on the map, with everyone from Myleene Klass, Helen Flanagan, Laura Whitmore and Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski and Jessica Alba sporting their designs.

READ: Princess Eugenie dons sell-out statement coat for special announcement

New mums love the trendy accessory because they benefit the baby as well as the mother - she can look uber stylish whilst using something practical. Win win!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.