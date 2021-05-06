Princess Diana's sapphire collection valued at an unbelievable £20million

Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring is one of the most famous pieces of jewellery in the world, with multiple replicas being made to this day. The stunning ring now belongs to the Duchess of Cambridge, after Prince William proposed during a holiday to Kenya in 2010.

However, this wasn’t the only sapphire ring that the Princess of Wales owned. In fact, Diana had a whole sapphire jewellery collection, which is valued at an eye-watering £20million.

Alexandra Michell, the Gemologist from Channel 4's Posh Pawn, told HELLO!: "The suite was given to Diana as a wedding gift by the Saudi Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia. It was offered in a malachite box emblazoned with the Saudi national symbols: crossed swords and a palm tree."

The beautiful suite of jewellery included a necklace, and to match, a pair of earrings, a bracelet, a ring and a watch set with seven sapphires.

Princess Diana adapted the ring and the watch to wear as a headband

Alexandra went on to say: "These are described as Burmese Sapphires and diamonds in a waved sunburst design, which were designed and made by Asprey. Additionally, the bracelet, necklace and watch are also set with modern round brilliant diamonds. The largest sapphire is set in the necklace, potentially weighing up to 50cts!

"Over time, certain pieces were adapted, such as the ring and watch which were made into a choker and worn as a headband by Diana, who often re-invented her jewellery. This suite was first worn in December 1981 and the last time it was worn by Princess Diana was in 1987."

We were so intrigued to find out the value of this impressive set, and were amazed when Alexandra revealed that she believed the suite could fetch up to £20,000,000!

Princess Diana wore a blue suit to match her sapphire engagement ring

It was rumoured that Diana loved sapphires as they reminded her of her mother's engagement ring and also matched her eyes, and even wore a coordinating blue suit to match her blue engagement ring for her portrait with the Prince of Wales.

According to The Court Jeweller, Diana's ring would have cost approximately £28,500 at the time, which would make it worth £123,000 in line with the Bank of England's inflation calculator today.

