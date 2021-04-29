Princess Diana had a genius fashion hack for her clutch bags The late royal had another purpose for her clutch bags

Princess Diana was one of the most photographed women in the world and she never failed to look incredible, whether she was wearing elegant dresses or casual gym gear.

But on the many occasions that she would don her finest wear for formal events, Diana was rarely seen without a small matching clutch bag in tow – and there was a very good reason for it.

Diana perfected how to gracefully exit a car without suffering a wardrobe malfunction in front of the many waiting photographers, and it was all down to her trusty small purse.

The late princess would use her clutch – which always matched her evening dress – to cover her chest so she didn't reveal more than she wanted when she exited a car.

Diana even coined a clever name for her fashion hack, according to handbag designer Anya Hindmarsh, who previously told The Telegraph: "We used to laugh when we designed what she called her 'cleavage bags', little satin clutches which she would cover her cleavage with when she stepped out of cars."

Diana used her clutch bags to conceal her cleavage

"She was a very loyal customer and a lot of fun," Anya added. "She would come and see us with no bodyguards or any fuss."

Of course, Diana isn't the only royal to use a handbag for another purpose.

Diana's bag always matched her dress

The Duchess of Cambridge is often spotted holding her bag in her left hand so that she can keep her right hand free to greet and shake hands with guests.

The Queen also reportedly uses her famous Launer purse to send secret messages to her staff. When Her Majesty switches her bag from one arm to the other, it's said to be her way of silently indicating that she'd like to wrap up her current conversation.

