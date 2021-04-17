Kate Middleton's sweet tribute to the Queen with choice of jewellery at Prince Philip's funeral The royal family bid farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh at St George's Chapel

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an elegant and meaningful outfit for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, choosing to pay tribute to both the Queen and the late Princess Diana by wearing the iconic Japanese Pearl Choker necklace.

Kate was spotted arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor alongside husband Prince William, sporting a black face mask and an elegant black Roland Mouret ensemble - and what appears to be her Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings, which are also from the Queen's collection.

The four-strand necklace with a central diamond clasp was commissioned by the Queen herself, made from pearls given to her by the Japanese government. While the necklace belongs to Her Majesty, Kate's late mother-in-law Diana famously wore the beautiful necklace a state banquet for the Netherlands in 1982.

Kate previously borrowed the piece to celebrate the Queen's 70th wedding anniversary to Prince Philip, making the choice of jewellery all the more fitting.

The Duchess also opted for a veiled fascinator, another striking choice that was reminiscent of the late Princess of Wales' iconic headpiece she chose for Grace Kelly's funeral.

Kate paid tribute to both The Queen and Princess Diana with her necklace choice

The royal was one of the first to arrive at the funeral service, which was restricted to 30 guests due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Princess Diana wearing the necklace in 1982

Her Majesty The Queen and the four children she shared with her husband of 73 years – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – will lead the royal family in paying their respects.

Kate wore the choker for the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th anniversary celebrations

Other royals in attendance will include Charles, Anne and Edward's spouses – the Duchess of Cornwall, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Countess of Wessex respectively – as well as Prince William and Harry's royal cousins: Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The Duke died peacefully aged 99 last Friday 9 April at home at Windsor Castle.

