Princess Diana's white jeans outfit will give you major spring style inspo Princess Diana's spring outfit is very on trend right now

Can we all just take a moment to remember how absolutely incredible Princess Diana's wardrobe really was. Yes, we know she wore a variety of insane ball gowns and sparkling jewels, but it was her off-duty look that tends to inspire us the most.

Prince Charles' former wife always looked stunning, whether she was dressed down on the way to the gym (hello cycling shorts and baggy sweaters) or popping to the shops carrying her Gucci bag. She rocked many trends that are just as big today as they were back then; from name necklaces to aviator sunnies and baseball caps.

One of the fashion styles Diana pulled off expertly was white jeans.

Now the weather is getting warmer, our denim collection lightens up and Prince William and Harry's mother styled her white jeans impeccably.

Pictured here in Knightsbridge back in 1994, the blonde beauty teamed her white jeans with a matching top, khaki blazer complete with statement buttons, and topped the look off with a chunky belt, heritage flats, sunnies and a tote bag.

Diana looking all white in Knightsbridge, 1994

This ensemble would work so well today and is a great lesson in how to transform a plain item such as white jeans - making them more interesting and dressy.

Diana makes her white jeans beach-ready in St. Barts in 1995

Seen here in St. Barts in 1995, Diana went for a more relaxed fit with her jeans on the beach, teaming them with a fresh white vest top, a skinny belt, her favourite gold hoop earrings and sunglasses. Laid-back holiday glam at its finest.

The Princess in cropped white jeans, leaving her local gym

Diana also favoured cropped white jeans too, particularly when she left the gym, carrying her Tod's 'D' bag which was named after her. She made the simple trend work for her and looked so effortless, we can't wait to do the same.

The high street is brimming with white jeans - skinny, mom-style, cropped, flared, you name it. Get inspired!