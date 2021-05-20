Kate Middleton is so on-trend in her £10 ASOS earrings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Duchess of Cambridge had royal fans swooning on Wednesday when she stepped out at the Victoria and Albert Museum for an arty engagement, looking beautiful in another Alessandra Rich dress and a pair of Jennifer Chamandi heels.

And though Kate looked to some fabulous luxury designers for her latest outfit, she add a touch of high street to her look - in what looks to be a pair of bargain hoop earrings from ASOS!

The royal's twisted gold hoops are thought to be the ASOS Design '14k gold plated twist hoop earrings', costing just £10, but they have sadly already sold out at the retailer.

WATCH: Kate visits the V&A

However, Kate's new jewellery also looks remarkably similar to the & Other Stories 'Twisted Sphere Hoop Earrings', £17, which many identified as the exact pair initially.

Kate's gold twist earrings are thought to be from ASOS

We've also spotted a gorgeous pair in the Oliver Bonas sale for £9, and if you prefer to wear gold, a beautiful 18k option at Not On The High Street for £45.99.

SHOP SIMILAR: Hoop earrings, £21/$25, & Other Stories

SHOP SIMILAR: Hoop earrings, £9/$13.50, Oliver Bonas

SHOP SIMILAR: 18k Gold Twisted Hoop Earrings, £45.99, Not On The High Street

Kate sported some other stunning jewellery with her look, too, adding her Spells Of Love double strand necklace and her gorgeous Asprey Woodland Charms necklace, which features a sweet acorn, oak leaf and mushroom trinkets.

Kate wore Alessandra Rich and Jennifer Chamandi

We were in love with the Duchess' new party heels, too, which may have even been inspired by her sister-in-law Meghan - who also loves Jennifer Chamandi shoes.

Kate's pair are the 'Lorenzo' pumps which feature a chic gold buckle and cost £580. Meanwhile, her Alessandra Rich dress is worth £1,565, and had sold out long before she stepped out in it. We wonder how many other gorgeous dresses from the brand she has in her closet...

