Kate Middleton gets sentimental in romantic blouse from engagement shoot with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge has appeared in an touching new video shared by Kensington Palace, looking suitably elegant as always in her latest outfit.

Kate spoke with winners of her Hold Still community photography project ahead of her book release on Friday - and recycled a Whistles blouse from her engagement shoot with Prince William back in 2011.

In the video, which was shared to Prince William and Kate's new YouTube channel, the Duchess wowed in some new pictures while she chatted on the phone to a little girl named Mila and her mum Lynda. Kate wore her chic ruffled blouse with black trousers, adding a black leather belt.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate Middleton shares touching call with little girl ahead of book launch

Fans heard how Mila's parents took the decision to isolate in different households to protect Mila, who was four months into cancer treatment at the beginning of the UK's first lockdown back in 2020. Their winning photograph showed little Mila waving at her dad Scott as he visited at the window everyday.

Kate looked beautiful in her sheer blouse with ruffled details

In the new pictures shared during the call, Kate could be seen smiling on the phone, with her long hair down in loose waves. She and Mila also had a little chat about fashion during the audio clips, with the Duchess promising that she would wear a pink dress - Mila's favourite colour - when they finally get to meet in future.

Kate originally wore the blouse in her beautiful engagement photos

The Cambridges revealed they had launched their YouTube channel on Wednesday, sharing a sweet trailer of behind-the-scenes clips from their many engagements and appearances together.

It was simply captioned: "Better late than never - we're now on @YouTube... Link in bio."

It comes after the Duchess marked International Day of the Midwife on Wednesday by sharing photographs from her interview with Harriet Nayiga for the May edition of Nursing Times.

Kate sported a pretty, half-up hairstyle

Kate looked elegant in a bold blue blazer from Zara for the chat, and had plenty of fans commenting on her pretty pinned-back hairstyle, too.

"Look at her hair... wow, just simply beautiful," one commented, with another writing: "Kate is totally portraying HAIR GOALS!" A further fan added: "Amazing work! On a side note, the Duchess has a beautiful hairstyle! I'm going to try that on my daughter's hair..."

