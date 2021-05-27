Duchess Camilla surprises in beautiful printed dress for pub visit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall opted for a beautiful silk print dress when she joined husband Prince Charles in Clapham, south London on Thursday. The 73-year-old royal was the picture of elegance in her snowdrop print number by her favourite designer, Fiona Clare.

The flattering drop wait number boasted collar detailing, long sleeves and a flared hemline - how gorgeous. She accessorised with a pair of matching pumps and delicate gold jewellery.

Camilla opted for her trusty Bottega Veneta bag, which is sadly sold out. Worth £2220.40, we've bookmarked the page in case the cult accessory comes back in stock.

WATCH: Prince Charles laughs as he pulls a pint in Clapham

The outfit was the perfect choice for the sunny engagement in the Old Town area of Clapham, where they visited the Prince of Wales's namesake pub, as well as a Michelin-starred restaurant, a theatre, a florist, a barber’s, a pet shop and a fire station.

Charles poured himself a glass of Sambrook's bitter in the pub, where the couple admired the admired the eclectic decorations and chatted to landlord Dermot Connell about the pressures of businesses reopening following lockdown.

Camilla looked lovely in a snowdrop print Fiona Clare dress

Connell said it was exciting to have "the Prince of Wales coming to the Prince of Wales", adding: "It's good that he’s getting out and about and showing people it’s now safe again to be in the pubs."

Discussing Charles pulling a pint behind the bar, the landlord said: "They thought we might have to push him into doing it but he volunteered."

Meanwhile, royal fans have been eyeing up Camilla's amazing handbag collection in recent months.

As well as her celeb-favourite Botega bag, Camilla has a penchant for Launer London handbags just like the Queen, and also owns covetable pieces from Moynat, DeMellier, Aspinal of London and Heidi Klein.

