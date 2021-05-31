Zara Tindall is radiant in new photo two months post-birth Princess Anne's daughter looks radiant in the picture

Zara Tindall has surprised royal fans by modelling in a new photograph two months after the birth of her third child, Lucas Philip.

The picture, which shows the Queen's granddaughter wearing a beautiful floral hat, was shared on the Instagram Stories of personal stylist Annie Miall on Sunday.

"Zara Tindall looking stunning wearing one of the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective hats 'at home'," Annie captioned the photo.

Zara looked radiant in the snap, which appears to be taken outside her home. The royal wears the Azura hat by milliner Rosie Olivia, priced £715 from Fenwick.

The new photo of Zara Tindall

On Fenwick's website, the Azura hat is described as "a colourful, eccentric yet beautiful straw creation adorned with silk roses and curled quills which makes this hat stand out from the crowd."

Zara teamed the elegant headpiece with a coordinating navy and white patterned dress and wore her hair in an updo, accessorising with some pretty silver earrings.

Royal Ascot runs from 15 to 19 June this year and if you want to get your hands on a hat like Zara's, the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective is available at Fenwick of Bond Street, London.

Zara with husband Mike Tindall

We're sure that Zara is enjoying getting dressed up after months of lockdown, like we all are.

The daughter of Princess Anne was spotted at the Houghton Hall International Horse Trials on Saturday with her newborn son - and he looked absolutely adorable.

In pictures taken at the event, mum Zara cuddled little Lucas in a blue puffer jacket that had animal ears on top. His face was just visible, as Zara had her son strapped to her chest.

Zara also shares daughters, Mia, aged seven, and Lena, aged two with her husband Mike Tindall.

We're hoping to see Zara model more stunning hats in the coming weeks, as she did for Cheltenham Festival.

Back in March, stylist Annie posted: "With this year's Cheltenham Festival not open to the public, we sadly won't have the opportunity to see the array of amazing millinery we usually do. Lovely Zara Tindall has kindly agreed to model some of her favourite hats from a selection of British milliners, as she enjoys watching the races from home."