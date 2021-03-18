Zara Tindall stuns in sparkles for beautiful new snap at home It's day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Zara Tindall posed for another beautiful photo to show off her elegant headpiece on Thursday, as she continued to mark her beloved Cheltenham Festival from home.

Looking glowing as ever, the royal wore a sparkling Julian Garner hat, chosen again by her fashion stylist Annie Miall, who shared the snap on her Instagram Story.

The pretty headpiece features a sparkling bow, which Zara teamed with her Guinea London military coat, also worn by the royal at Cheltenham in 2019.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion

This time, Zara accessorised with some pretty opal earrings, changing out her 'Coronet' earrings by Calleija, which she wore on Tuesday and Wednesday. The equestrian star has enjoyed a long relationship with the jewellery house, designing her own collection with them in 2015.

Zara wore Julian Garner and Guinea London on Thursday

The hoop earrings are no doubt very special to her, since they formed part of the collection - which was inspired by her love of horses.

It seems that Zara will be making a number of appearances via Instagram during the week, since her stylist revealed on Tuesday that she had agreed to pose for some photos during the festival.

Zara wore her Guinea London coat at Cheltenham in 2019

She wrote: "With this year's Cheltenham Festival not open to the public, we sadly won't have the opportunity to see the array of amazing millinery we usually do.

"Lovely Zara Tindall has kindly agreed to model some of her favourite hats from a selection of British milliners, as she enjoys watching the races from home. See my stories this week for more images."

Zara and Mike are expecting their third child

It appears that the beautiful photos have been taken at Zara's home of Gatcombe Park - perhaps even taken by husband Mike Tindall.

The royal couple are currently expecting their third baby - with Mike revealing the happy news in December, speaking to co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.