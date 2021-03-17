We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall posed for another beautiful photo as she watched the Cheltenham Races from home on Wednesday.

The royal looked beautiful in another look put together by her stylist Annie Miall, wearing a Monsoon coat again, and a pretty floral hat by Juliette Millinery.

It looks like Zara's chic coat is another sale buy from the British brand, costing just £49.50 in the sale - though it's sadly already sold out online.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion moments

To accessorise, the royal is wearing her stunning 'Coronet' earrings by Calleija, which are worth around £4000. The equestrian star has enjoyed a long relationship with the jewellery house, designing her own collection with them in 2015.

The hoop earrings are no doubt very special to her, since they formed part of the collection - which was inspired by her love of horses.



Zara wore a floral hat by Juliette Millinery

Annie shared the beautiful photo on her Instagram Story, simply writing: "Zara Tindall wearing @juliettemillinery @monsoon for day 2 of Cheltenham 'at home'."

It seems that Zara will be making a number of appearances via Instagram during the week, since her stylist revealed on Tuesday that she had agreed to pose for some photos during the festival.



She wore another Monsoon coat on Tuesday

She wrote: "With this year's Cheltenham Festival not open to the public, we sadly won't have the opportunity to see the array of amazing millinery we usually do.

"Lovely Zara Tindall has kindly agreed to model some of her favourite hats from a selection of British milliners, as she enjoys watching the races from home. See my stories this week for more images."

Zara at the launch of her jewellery collection in 2015

It appears that the beautiful photos have been taken at Zara's home of Gatcombe Park - perhaps even taken by husband Mike Tindall.

The royal couple are currently expecting their third baby - with Mike revealing the happy news in December, speaking to co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

