The Queen wears bold lipstick and florals for smiling new appearance The monarch has held another audience at Buckingham Palace

The Queen has been pictured at Buckingham Palace once again, as she welcomed the ambassador of Slovenia, Simona Leskovar, and the Ambassador of Mauritania, Sidya Ould Elhadj, for virtual audiences.

It is her second appearance since she was pictured for the first time on Tuesday carrying out official duties following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

And in a sweet display of optimism, the Queen chose to wear another beautiful floral dress for the meeting, adding a matching bold lipstick.

The Queen held a virtual audience on Thursday

Completing her look was her usual three-strand pearl necklace and the mysterious Pearl Triangle Brooch, of which the history is relatively unknown. It is remembered for being the jewel Her Majesty chose to address the nation following the death of Princess Diana, however, though she has worn it on a number of other occasions.

WATCH: Mike Tindall speaks candidly about the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral

In pictures from Thursday's audience, the Queen can be seen smiling from her a computer screen, dressed in a dark pink floral dress.

Alongside her other audiences on Tuesday, Her Majesty is also known to have held a Privy Council meeting and had her weekly telephone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as video calls with two newly-appointed bishops.

Her Majesty received the ambassador of Slovenia, Simona Leskovar

The monarch ended a period of royal mourning on April 23, following the death of Prince Philip. While she is thought to have worn black during the two weeks after his passing, her appearances since then have seen her wearing bold shades and floral patterns, and her colourful lipstick, of course.

The Queen also wore florals on Tuesday

Thursday's engagements also coincided with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's tenth wedding anniversary, which saw the Queen publicly send her best wishes to the couple via her official social media channels.

In a statement shared on the royal family's official Twitter page on Thursday, Kensington Royal's post from Thursday was reshared, and the monarch said: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey."