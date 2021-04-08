The Queen looks incredible in summer dress and wedges in candid new footage Her Majesty's style is timeless...

The Queen has appeared in some very candid new footage from home videos dating back to 1953 - and we're officially in love with her vintage summery style.

The clips will appear in ITV documentary The Queen Unseen on Thursday at 9pm, and show Her Majesty and Prince Philip enjoying Christmas Day at a swimming pool in New Zealand during a commonwealth tour.

The monarch, then 27 years old, looks beautiful in a waist-cinching midi dress teamed with pretty wedge heels, adding sunglasses and rose pink lipstick to her look.

The Queen looked beautiful in her summer dress

Prince Philip is also seen having fun in the water, falling off a lilo on a number of occasions! In the shots, the Queen clasps her own video camera, no doubt capturing happy memories of the trip.



WATCH: The trailer for The Queen Unseen

The extraordinary clips of the young royal couple were shot by Patricia Norrie, the wife of the then Governor-General of New Zealand, Sir Willoughby Norrie, who was hosting them at the time.

Her Majesty's summer style is certainly timeless, and might even remind fans of some of the looks the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex like to wear today. It seems that wedge espadrilles have been a staple for royal women for many years.

Wedge heels are a royal staple!

Thursday night's documentary will be released to mark the Queen's upcoming 95th birthday, and shows a more relaxed side to the monarch and an insight into her private life.

The candid clips will be narrated by the Norries' daughter Sarah Stephenson, who was also in the pool with the Duke of Edinburgh at the time.

The royal was captured in 1953

She says of the memorable Christmas: "Well, it was terribly exciting to have the whole royal party staying in your home.

"There was one time actually, when my sister and I were taking our dogs for a walk and the Queen saw us and she said she wish she could come with us."

The Queen Unseen will air tonight at 9pm on ITV.