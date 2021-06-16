Duchess Camilla dazzles at Royal Ascot - and wait 'til you see her hat! The Duchess of Cornwall looked delightful

As Royal Ascot continues, the outfits just seem to be getting better and better! During day two of the big event, the Duchess of Cornwall looked dazzling in a champagne chiffon dress by Fiona Clare.

Camilla paired the fabulous frock with a matching face mask, and finished off her outfit with a cream and gold hat by one of her favourite milliners Philip Treacy.

RELATED: Duchess Camilla, Countess of Wessex and more wow on day two of Royal Ascot - best photos

The royal accompanied her husband Prince Charles to the races, who looked dapper in a smart grey suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall join Sophie Wessex for day two of Royal Ascot

We can’t get over Camilla's chic ensemble, which was completed with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings.

Of course her hat was the star of the show, making a strong fashion statement with stunning gold ribboning.

The Duchess of Cornwall smiled as she enjoyed day two of Royal Ascot

The 73-year-old was all smiles as she watched the races unfold in the sunshine, and could be seen catching up with friends as the horses went by.

The Duchess also attended the event the day prior, and looked beautiful in an all-blue ensemble. The royal pulled out all the stops and sported a stunning striped dress by one of her favourite designers, Bruce Oldfield. We love the cut of this tailored design- but we are mighty impressed by her matching face mask. Her Philip Treacy hat topped off the look perfectly.

Camilla looked beautiful in a blue ensemble for day one of Royal Ascot

She also carried a sleek white clutch and wore one of her favourite pearl and diamond encrusted chokers. Ascot goals right there.

Lots of other royals were in attendance during day two, and the Countess of Wessex wowed in an A-line floral skirt by Suzannah. The skirt was so eye-catching; featuring huge blooms and is the ideal number for the summer. She teamed the skirt with a white blouse and a striking lavender hat with ostrich feather trim by Jane Taylor. She carried one of her most-loved clutch bags by Sophie Habsburg and topped the look off with Prada blush suede heels. Swoon!

DISCOVER: Ascot style lessons from the royals! Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall & more

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.