Zara Tindall wows in figure-flattering dress for post-baby Royal Ascot outing

Enjoying a day at the races, Zara Tindall just stepped out in an elegant polka dot dress for day one of Royal Ascot 2021, and fans are swooning. Marking her first public appearance since giving birth to her son Lucas in March, the Queen's granddaughter was joined by her husband Mike Tindall and mother, Princess Anne.

A picture of poise, Zara turned to royal approved brand Me+Em for the occasion, wearing an ivory mini dress complete with a chic crew neck, long sleeves and a figure-flattering tie waist.

Zara wore a polka dot mini dress by Me+Em

Accessorised to perfection, the mum-of-three polished off her ensemble with a statement floral hat, white stilettos and a coordinating clutch bag. Sweeping her blonde tresses into a low chignon, Zara also added gold droplet earrings and cat-eye sunglasses – so glam.

As for her makeup, the royal kept her complexion natural and dewy, teaming a pale brown eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a pale nude lipgloss to match.

Retailing at £250, Zara's exact dress is still available to shop through Harrods, but we'd recommend acting fast – it's already flying off of the virtual shelves!

Me+Em Ivory Polka Dot Dress, £250, Harrods

Just missed the boat? We've found a gorgeous lookalike from the high street. Hobbs is selling a similar polka dot style for £169. Reduced in the sale, the ballet length sleeves, cinched waist and pleated skirt create an uber flattering fit and flare silhouette. Perfect for summer celebrations, coordinate your new favourite frock with nude accessories.

Polka Dot Midi Dress, £169, Hobbs

Zara's mother Princess Anne was also pictured at the racecourse wearing an all-navy ensemble. Meanwhile, the Countess of Wessex donned a champagne-hued jumpsuit with a matching hat for the event.

As for Charles and Camilla, the couple arrived by car and not the traditional carriage procession, and were welcomed by some of the public prior to the racing. Each year Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar, however the Queen will not be in attendance.

The monarch's racing manager John Warren has explained that the monarch, a keen horse breeder, is hoping to attend the Berkshire racecourse later in the week.

