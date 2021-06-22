The Duchess of Sussex's striped sundress is so much like Primark's latest number Royal style on the high street…

If there's one thing we love, it's a trip down memory lane and since the hot weather is coming, we've been getting summer dress inspiration from our favourite royals.

READ: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla can't get enough of this affordable bag brand

The Duchess of Sussex always rocks a fabulous dress or two when it's warm (she is used to all that sunshine - hailing from LA after all!) and one of our favourite numbers she wore was in 2018, on the royal tour of Australia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Fashion Transformation

During that time, all eyes were on Meghan after she stepped out in a striped sundress at Bondi Beach with her husband Prince Harry.

READ: Love Pippa Middleton's wicker Kate Spade bag? Primark has an amazing lookalike

Meghan nailed the beach babe look, whilst also giving us some serious holiday wardrobe inspo. She wore an olive and brown, striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant. The casual number featured a pleated skirt and retailed for £1,080 online, but has since sold out.

Meghan wearing her Martin Grant dress in 2018

If you love the royal's striking dress, you really don't need to worry, because high street favourite Primark has a dead ringer of a frock that really does look just like Meghan's designer number.

£15, Primark

Although made in white and pink as opposed to the darker tones of the original design, we think you'll agree, the shape is super similar. It has the same drop waist detail, vertical statement stripes and spaghetti straps. And for just £15, you can't go wrong, can you? Primark doesn't have an online site but remember to check out the dress section next time you are in store.

MORE: Royal baby name traditions the Queen's family follow

The Sussexes carried out a whopping 76 engagements over their 16-day tour and Meghan showcased her chic style to perfection the whole time. After Australia, the couple travelled to New Zealand followed by Fiji and Tonga. Meghan was around four months pregnant with son Archie, but still looked as stunning as ever, even sporting high heel wedges. Impressive!