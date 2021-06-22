Kate Middleton glows in pink Chloe blazer and skinny jeans for new royal outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she arrived at the Natural History Museum to see their new, Urban Nature Project. We loved the royal's dazzling outfit, which consisted of a pair of skinny, light-toned jeans from & Other Stories, a pair of Veja trainers, a simple white top and a gorgeous pink blazer.

Kate, 39, wore her famous hair in a loose, bounce style and neutral makeup made her skin glow. Gorgeous!

WATCH: Kate Middleton surprises schoolchildren at Natural History Museum

The museum's five-acre site in South Kensington is being transformed into a welcoming, accessible and biologically diverse green space. New outdoor galleries showcase the museum's scientific research and provide a space for the public to learn about the incredible diversity of life on Earth and how our planet has changed over time.

An expanded schools programme at the museum will allow schools to explore the gardens with a focus on building a connection with nature, valuing biodiversity and pro-environmental actions.

Kate wowed onlookers in her new outfit - check out the blazer

We last saw Kate on Friday as she enjoyed a day of engagements to mark the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre Centre for Early Childhood.

Prince William's wife chose to wear one of her go-to brands, L.K.Bennett, as she first visited the London School of Economics to speak to experts in the field, before having tea and coffee in the café at Kensington Palace with parents she's met over the years.

Her 'Dee' dress comes from L.K.Bennett's Ascot collection, which has also been worn by the likes of Charlotte Hawkins and Amanda Holden.

Kate looked incredible in her LK Bennett 'Dee' dress

The Duchess also wore some of her favourite jewellery with her outfit, adding her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace and Halcyon Days bangle. She sweetly wore another piece from Princess Diana's jewellery collection again, too, in her stunning sapphire and diamond earrings.

