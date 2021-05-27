Kate Middleton looks incredible in waist-cinching statement coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops on Thursday when she attended the Closing Ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. Kate emerged in a beautiful blue coat with a waist-cinching belt as she arrived at the General Assembly Buildings in Edinburgh.

Joined by husband Prince William, Kate was the picture of elegance in her Catherine Walker coat, which boasted button-down detailing and 80s inspired epaulettes.

The Duchess completed her chic ensemble with some apt accessories, paying tribute to her Scottish title by carrying a Strathberry clutch bag designed in Scotland.

She wore her stunning Floral Bouquet Brooch and matching earrings, finishing off the look with her £1,400 18ct gold necklace by Kiki McDonough.

Kate donned a pair of coordinating blue suede heels and wore her brunette hair in an elegant half-up, half-down style.

Kate wowed in her Catherine Walker coat

We're obsessed with the Duchess of Cambridge's versatile clutch, and the black croc version is a steal at £255 for a timeless piece you'll wear again and again.

The 39-year-old royal has had another action-packed day in Scotland. She joined Prince William for an engagement with Fields In Trust, an organisation that helps to protect green spaces in Edinburgh, looking lovely in a blazer and trouser combination.

Multrees Chain Wallet, £255 / $355, Strathberry

Adding a polka dot cardigan from Jigsaw, Kate cinched her waist with a black leather belt. She was wearing a new Daniella Draper necklace featuring her children's initials, worth £495.

Blue is definitely the Duchess of Cambridge's colour!

She later attended a Lawn Tennis Association Youth event, wearing a chic £90 Ralph Lauren jumper.

Kate's cable-knit number dates back to 2019, and we couldn't help but notice how similar it was to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's off-duty look of choice.

