Princess Eugenie's new coat has a hidden feature we almost missed

Princess Eugenie is loving mum life right now! Prince Andrew's daughter has shared various pictures of her out and about with her baby son August and we have been loving seeing snippets of the tot.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old uploaded a snap on Instagram to celebrate World Environment Day. She teamed her leggings with a pair of white comfy trainers, along with a blue winter jacket which came from Seraphine, a maternity brand loved by the royals, including the Duchess of Cambridge.

The coat is currently on sale for £99, down from £149, and is known as the 3 in 1 Winter Maternity Parka.

The reason this coat is so clever, is because the style evolves after your baby is born - it works with a baby sling or front carrier. You simply zip on the extra panel at the front to keep you and baby cosy! Also lined in soft faux-fur, the babywearing insert features a section for baby’s feet, and can be worn open or zipped all the way up to your protect baby, too. Genius, right?

Princess Eugenie looked amazing in her Parka jacket

In the post, which featured the royal posing amongst a sea of daffodils, she said: "Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," the 31-year-old captioned the post. "To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

3 in 1 Winter Maternity Parka, £99, Seraphine

Eugenie and husband Jack's royal baby arrived on Tuesday 9 February, titled August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The name announcement was shared on the Princess' Instagram page on 20th February 2021, 11 days after the birth and the day after the Duke of York's 61st birthday.

