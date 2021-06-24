Princess Eugenie's fringed black gown is a thing of beauty

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

New mum Princess Eugenie looked beautiful as she was pictured out at a book launch with her husband Jack Brooksbank this week, and we're officially in love with her chic outfit.

The royal looked incredible in a fringed black dress from one of her favourite brands, Sandro, adding a satin jacket and glam strappy heels to finish off the look.

Eugenie, who welcomed her baby son August in February, looked fresh-faced and glowing, with her hair styled in soft and shiny waves. Jack, meanwhile, opted for a more casual look in a crisp white shirt, a blue jumper, jacket and jeans.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were pictured at the book launch in Mayfair

The couple attended an exclusive dinner hosted by Poppy Jamie to celebrate the launch of her first book, Happy Not Perfect at Isabel restaurant in Mayfair. Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and model Suki Waterhouse were also in attendance at the luxurious event.

The royal's party dress is currently still available to shop for £279 at Selfridges, and we've also spotted a similar style at The Outnet for £177.

Sandro fringed dress, £279, Selfridges

SHOP SIMILAR: Fringed dress, £177, The Outnet

SHOP SIMILAR: French Connection fringed dress, £38.25, ASOS

It comes after Eugenie shared some adorable photos on Instagram to mark Father's Day on Sunday, paying a sweet tribute to husband Jack.

She captioned the pictures: "Happy Father's Day to you my love.. you are the ultimate father to our boy!!"

The first snap saw Jack pushing their son in a pram, while a second was of the couple smiling as Eugenie carried little August in a sling. A third picture featured Jack with a big smile on his face as August cuddled in close to his neck and the fourth shows Jack enjoying a quick nap with his newborn son on his chest.



Eugenie often shares sweet family pictures on Instagram

Royal fans have been given a number of glimpses into the Princess' life as a new mum, including the adorable outfits she dresses baby August in, and her favourite pram and sling.

One fan wrote on Sunday: "Just love seeing photos like this. A day in the life of... parenting!"

