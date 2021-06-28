The Queen's symbolic choice of outfit for Scotland visit revealed The Monarch looked beautiful in blue

On Monday, the Queen stepped out for her first engagement during her four-day visit to Scotland. The monarch looked beautiful in blue, which we have no doubt was a nod to the national flag.

Her Majesty was accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge as they arrived at AG Barr's factory, where the iconic Scottish Irn-Bru drink is manufactured.

Prince William tries Irn Bru during Scotland visit with the Queen

The royal sported a powder blue coat for the occasion, along with a matching blue hat that featured stunning blue and white flowers.

The 95-year-old added her Pearl Trefoil Brooch to the coat and finished off the outfit with a pair of white gloves, her favourite three-strand pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings.

The Queen wore a bright blue coat during her visit to Scotland

The Queen's trip to Scotland marks her first since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

She is staying at her official residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh during Royal Week, also known as Holyrood Week.

In Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling, Her Majesty will visit businesses, charities and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.

The Queen and Prince William took a tour of AG Barr's factory

The Queen will be joined by Prince William, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, for the first day of her visit on 28 June, and by Princess Anne for outings on Wednesday 30 June and Thursday 1 July.

Her Majesty has been wearing lots of bold colours lately, and delighted fans as she made an appearance during the final day of Royal Ascot.

The Queen looked keen to see the races at Royal Ascot

The Queen attended the event on Saturday afternoon, and looked absolutely stunning in an aquamarine coloured coat and dress and a matching hat adorned with pink flowers. She certainly brightened up the dull weather!

She accessorised the ensemble with her Palm Leaf brooch which is from her late mother's collection.

